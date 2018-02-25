Pedestrian hit, killed on US 301 in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on US 301 in Hillsborough County on Sunday, troopers said.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the intersection of Williams Road around 7:26 p.m.

According to an incident report, a 33-year-old Plant City man walked in front of a 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by 69-year-old Barry Elliot, causing a collision. Troopers say the man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details, including the victim’s name, are immediately available.

