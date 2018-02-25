Man recovering from gunshot wound after altercation in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials say a man was shot during an altercation in Bradenton early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of 6th Street Ct. East.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say “it was alleged that the victim was shot by an unknown suspect after a confrontation between the two.”

Anyone with information on the case should call the MCSO at 941-737-2366 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

