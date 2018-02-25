Man in critical condition after home invasion shooting in New Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey man was shot by two masked intruders who invaded his home early Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred on Tidal Pond Road around 2 a.m.

Investigators said the man suffered a gunshot wound in the abdomen and was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The two culprits remain at large.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of their getaway vehicle in hopes of generating new leads.

Anyone with information on this case should call Tampa Bay Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS and reference case #18-7986.

