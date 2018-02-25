House Speaker Corcoran calls for sheriff’s suspension following Parkland shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran is asking Governor Rick Scott to suspend the Broward County Sheriff following the deadly mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

On Sunday, Corcoran posted a letter he sent to Gov. Scott on Twitter and said he believes Sheriff Scott Israel needs to be suspended due to “incompetence and dereliction of duty.” His letter is signed by 73 other Republican members of the Florida House.

“The failures of Sheriff Israel and his deputies during and after the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, and their failures to intervene regarding Nikolas Jacob Cruz in the years, months and days leading up to the shooting are unacceptable and unforgivable,” Corcoran says in his letter.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has faced backlash this past week after it was revealed that Deputy Scot Peterson, who was at the scene of the shooting, did not go into the school to confront the shooter. The office is also accused of mishandling “red flags” that were called in about Cruz.

Rep. Bill Hager from Boca Raton previously called on Gov. Rick Scott to remove Sheriff Israel. Israel appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning and said he would not be resigning. He called Hager’s letter “shamefully, politically motivated” and said it was “full of misinformation.”

Hager is one of the Representatives who signed Corcoran’s letter to Gov. Scott on Sunday.