Gov. Scott directs FDLE to investigate Parkland shooting response

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is opening an investigation into the response to this month’s deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland.

On Valentine’s Day, 17 people were killed when authorities say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student, went into Stoneman Douglas High School and started shooting.

The FBI later announced that the bureau received a specific report in January about Cruz’s behavior and his access to guns. Agents failed to investigate the tip.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is also facing backlash after it was revealed that a deputy at the scene of the shooting did not go in the school to confront the shooter. The office is also accused of mishandling some of the “red flags” that were called in.

On Sunday, Gov. Scott asked FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen to have his department immediately investigate law enforcement response to the deadly mass shooting.

FDLE has confirmed they are immediately beginning their investigation process.

In the days following the shooting at Stoneman Douglas, Gov. Scott called for the FBI director’s resignation and then demanded the bureau release all of the details on its failure to investigate Cruz.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

