Florida House candidate 1-on-1: Fentrice Driskell

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The race for one of Tampa’s seats in the Florida legislature got some national attention this week when an aide to incumbent Rep. Shawn Harrison claimed some surviving student victims of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School were paid actors.

Democratic candidate and Tampa attorney Fentrice Driskell is a potential opponent to Harrison in District 63.

Driskell, who graduated from Harvard before getting her law degree from Georgetown initially issued a statement that Harrison “showed a stunning lack of judgment in hiring him in the first place based on Kelly’s previous history.”

In a Sunday interview with News Channel 8 in Politics On Your Side, Driskell said Harrison was right to fire Kelly.

“That was the right thing, and it was the right thing to apologize to the Parkland students and to their families, although that apology was in a tweet, so not everybody has Twitter but at least that was something to go in the direction of those children and say ‘we’re sorry for what happened’.”

Driskell said all options need to be on the table when discussing how to prevent another mass shooting in Florida, adding that Governor Rick Scott’s plan fell short in addressing background checks.

“We need to make sure guns don’t fall in the hands of high-risk individuals,” said Driskell. “One way to help is to make sure there’s sufficient time for the background checks. I think it’s about three days now. Maybe we need more time and more of a waiting period to make sure that we’re getting the information we need. And we need our systems to communicate with one another, from the state level to the federal level.”

Watch the interview above to find out how Driskell feels about alleviating traffic in Tampa and extending health care coverage to more Floridians.

