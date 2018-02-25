Florida Governor’s Race 1-on-1: Chris King

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Orlando businessman Chris King may be one of the lesser-known candidates for governor at this early stage in the race, but his resume is definitely one of the most impressive.

The 39-year-old grew up in Central Florida, attending Winter Park High School and then Harvard before getting his law degree from the University of Florida.

He is the founder of Elevation Financial Group, “a consortium of companies specializing in real estate investment, property management and property renovation,” according to the company’s website.

With little name recognition, he says he’s running for governor because he wants to make real change.

“Creating more hope and more opportunity for more people,” said King.

In a Sunday morning interview with King, 8 On Your Side pressed the candidate for specifics on a variety of his positions.

In the wake of the Parkland shooting, he said he believes some of Florida’s gun laws need to be changed, but he respects the rights of gun owners.

“This is not about taking guns away from law-abiding citizens,” said King. “I’m not for that.”

He supports raising the age to 21 to acquire all firearms and banning military-style semiautomatic assault rifles.

“This is about sensible, thoughtful gun safety that’s going to make us a safer state.”

As a businessman, King said he believes Florida’s economy can do better.

“One out of two jobs in the state of Florida pays less than $15/hour. The only way we’re gonna “win” is if voters know they’ve got a leader that lifts wages.”

On the topic of healthcare, King believes Florida should expand Medicaid to take advantage of the money the federal government is offering.

“Around 2.6 million Floridians don’t have access to a doctor who knows their name. That is a travesty.”

Watch the video above to learn more about King and his positions on campaign finance, gerrymandering, abortion, and restoring voting rights to felons.

