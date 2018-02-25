FHP identifies victim in fatal hit-and-run on US 301; suspect at large

By Published: Updated:
Photo provided by FHP.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –Troopers have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash on US 301 in Tampa.

Manuel Patino-Villa, 57, was struck and killed in the northbound lanes of US-301 at Gerry Lane around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a reckless driver was headed north on US-301 and hit the back of Patino-Villa’s pickup truck, causing the truck to flip over.

Troopers say Patino-Villa and his passenger Maria Munguia-Villasenor were ejected.  Two child passengers sustained minor injuries.

The FHP said Patino-Villa was pronounced dead at the scene and Munguia-Villasenor and the children were taken to Tampa General where Munguia-Villasenor remains in critical condition.

FHP officers say the driver who caused the crash then ran from the scene. He is described as a black man wearing a red shirt and white shorts. Troopers believe he was picked up by a Hispanic woman in a white car.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is assisting FHP in trying to find the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or *FHP (*347).

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s