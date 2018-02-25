FHP identifies victim in fatal hit-and-run on US 301; suspect at large

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –Troopers have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash on US 301 in Tampa.

Manuel Patino-Villa, 57, was struck and killed in the northbound lanes of US-301 at Gerry Lane around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a reckless driver was headed north on US-301 and hit the back of Patino-Villa’s pickup truck, causing the truck to flip over.

Troopers say Patino-Villa and his passenger Maria Munguia-Villasenor were ejected. Two child passengers sustained minor injuries.

The FHP said Patino-Villa was pronounced dead at the scene and Munguia-Villasenor and the children were taken to Tampa General where Munguia-Villasenor remains in critical condition.

FHP officers say the driver who caused the crash then ran from the scene. He is described as a black man wearing a red shirt and white shorts. Troopers believe he was picked up by a Hispanic woman in a white car.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is assisting FHP in trying to find the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or *FHP (*347).

