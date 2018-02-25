Deputies: Man found stabbed to death in Plant City mechanic shop

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead and another is being questioned by Hillsborough County deputies after a stabbing in Plant City.

Deputies were called to 4308 James L Redman Parkway around 10:15 Saturday night. That is where they found a man inside a mechanic shop, stabbed multiple times.

Detectives tell News Channel 8 they believe two men inside the shop got into an argument and that led to the stabbing.

They say the two knew each other, that alcohol was involved and tell us there is no threat to the public.

The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s. Deputies are still working to notify his family of his death.

Early Sunday morning, detectives interviewed a man connected to the stabbing. We are told that man is in his late 20s to early 30s. 8 On Your Side has also learned that man has a criminal history. No one has been charged, at this time.

