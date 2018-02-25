8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo is the perfect companion to Gasparilla Distance Classic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We hear it all the time: eat better. Get more exercise. Be more healthy.

But sometimes that advice can change your life.

“I had a heart incident and the doctor said, ‘you need more exercise’,” said Phil Scalera, who ran in the 5k on Saturday. “And I was in rehab.”

Scalera was facing a serious heart issue that caused him to get a stint put in his chest.

One day while in recovery, he was watching News Channel 8 Today when a few words from Leigh Spann changed his life.

“She said ‘I signed up for Gasparilla, you can too!'” Scalera exclaimed, remembering it as if it was yesterday. “And she kept saying that! Eventually I told my wife. I said, ‘yes, we’re gonna do it, we’ll sign up too’. So we’ve been doing this about 6 years.”

Scalera is a regular at the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo, held in the Tampa Convention Center on the Friday and Saturday of Gasparilla Distance Classic weekend.

The event focuses on improving all aspects of health and well-being, with vendor booths from local area businesses.

“I love the scenery,” said Doug Vogel, who sells those numeric stickers that go on the back of cars that proud runners buy to show off running distances. “I love just being in the crowd, and being with all the other runners. It just gives me a good feeling.”

Some of the booths also sell sports equipment.

“Well, the shoes I’m wearing, I bought last year!” said Scalera. “I’m excited about it, it’s one of the booths here.”

But that’s not what keeps Scalera coming back every year.

He says it’s the people he sees, and the feeling he gets being the other attendees.

“This motivates me to keep going,” said Scalera.

