VIDEO: Bus full of students gets stuck under railroad crossing arm

By Published:

HARDWOOD, N.D. (WFLA) — A scary situation involving a school bus in North Dakota was caught on camera this week.

A driver in Hardwood captured cell phone video of the bus full of children trapped at a railroad intersection underneath a crossing arm.

Authorities say the bus drove up to the tracks and stopped like it was supposed to. But when the driver started to move forward, the crossing arms came down.

The incident has been reviewed. Authorities say the driver will not face any punishments.

According to NBC affiliate KVLY, state law says the bus driver should have stopped 15 to 50 feet from the nearest rail. But the school district’s superintendent says the driver, who was a substitute for the day, couldn’t see where the tracks started due to snow on the ground.

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s