Thousands of runners hit the streets of Tampa for Gasparilla Distance Classic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 30,000 runners will be racing the streets of downtown Tampa this weekend for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

This weekend marks the 40th year of the event.

8 On Your Side was at the starting line when the 5K runners took off. Runners flooded the streets with wave after wave of athletes.

“It’s a good workout, good exercise. I love to run so I try to get in as many as I can, as long as my girls here run with me,” Victoria Raymer said.

Raymer ran with a group of friends. They’ve been training together for months.

“I had that knee replacement so this gives the knees something to do,” said Bernadine Curry, who walked as her friends ran the race. “So I enjoy the walk and I enjoy walking with my friends.”

“I never started running until about two years ago. They all kind of pressured me and we all go to the same gym,” Marianne Caldwell said. “It has been great. I never thought I could be a runner.”

Over the years The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association has raised $5.1 million.