Texas woman defecates in pants to hide drugs during arrest

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) – Police say a Texas woman attempted to hide evidence during an arrest by defecating in her pants and using the feces to conceal drugs.
Officers in Corsicana, about 55 miles (88 kilometers ) south of Dallas, were investigating a report of a theft at a grocery store on Wednesday when they attempted to subdue a female suspect and take her into custody. Police say they placed Shannen Martin in the back of a police cruiser where they say she intentionally defecated in her pants then hid a crack pipe, 2.3 grams of crack cocaine and a Valentine’s Day card in her excrement.
Officers had to sift through the woman’s feces to retrieve the evidence after Martin was booked on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Family who took in Nikolas Cruz after parents died: We had monster living under our roof
- Graham’s body to make journey from mountains to Charlotte
- Plant City teen battling cancer dies weeks after marrying girlfriend
- Here is Gov. Scott’s entire plan to keep Florida students safe
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay