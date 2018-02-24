Tampa police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Courtney Campbell Causeway

Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tampa.

Officers say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, just about a half a mile west of Rocky Point.

According to Tampa police, the hit-and-run involves a motorcyclist and at least two other vehicles. They say the details of what happened are still being investigated and they will release more information later in the day.

Investigators have not released any information on a victim of the crash or the person they believe is responsible.

Police shut down the westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway for several hours on Saturday morning due to the investigation. As of 8 a.m., the road is back open.

