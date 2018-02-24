Police arrest man for threatening Tampa hotel worker with knife

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have arrested the man they say threatened a Tampa hotel employee with a knife.

John C. Eckhard, 41, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the incident that happened Tuesday morning at the Marriott on North Westshore Boulevard.

Police say Eckhard followed a female hotel worker into a public restroom around 7:30 a.m. The victim saw him standing behind her when she looked in the mirror.

According to investigators, Eckhard then threatened the woman with a knife. During a physical struggle, the victim screamed into the portable radio she wears as an employee. The suspect then left.

The victim was able to provide police with enough information to create a composite sketch that was released to the public on Thursday.

Officers saw Eckhard late Friday night and believed he looked like the suspect in the sketch. Eckhard agreed to let officers look in his backpack. They found a pair of gloves resembling the ones worn by the suspect during the incident. Officers also found a knife similar to the one left at the scene of the crime.

The victim later positively identified Eckhard.

He is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with intent to harm or terrorize.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s