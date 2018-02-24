Police arrest man for threatening Tampa hotel worker with knife

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have arrested the man they say threatened a Tampa hotel employee with a knife.

John C. Eckhard, 41, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the incident that happened Tuesday morning at the Marriott on North Westshore Boulevard.

Police say Eckhard followed a female hotel worker into a public restroom around 7:30 a.m. The victim saw him standing behind her when she looked in the mirror.

According to investigators, Eckhard then threatened the woman with a knife. During a physical struggle, the victim screamed into the portable radio she wears as an employee. The suspect then left.

The victim was able to provide police with enough information to create a composite sketch that was released to the public on Thursday.

Officers saw Eckhard late Friday night and believed he looked like the suspect in the sketch. Eckhard agreed to let officers look in his backpack. They found a pair of gloves resembling the ones worn by the suspect during the incident. Officers also found a knife similar to the one left at the scene of the crime.

The victim later positively identified Eckhard.

He is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with intent to harm or terrorize.