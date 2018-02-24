Missing child alert canceled for 14-year-old girl from Dade County

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — The missing child alert issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl from Dade County has been canceled.

FDLE says the case has been resolved. No other information was provided.

ORIGINAL STORY – Florida police have issued a statewide missing child alert for a teenage girl from Dade County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 14-year-old Anais Rodriguez of Homestead went missing on Friday.

Rodriguez is about 5-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen near San Remo Circle in Homestead wearing a white T-shirt with an unknown animal and light blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.