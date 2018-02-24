Missing child alert canceled for 14-year-old girl from Dade County

By Published: Updated:

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — The missing child alert issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl from Dade County has been canceled.

FDLE says the case has been resolved. No other information was provided.

ORIGINAL STORY – Florida police have issued a statewide missing child alert for a teenage girl from Dade County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 14-year-old Anais Rodriguez of Homestead went missing on Friday.

Rodriguez is about 5-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen near San Remo Circle in Homestead wearing a white T-shirt with an unknown animal and light blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s