Man shot during robbery in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot during a robbery in Bradenton on Saturday, deputies said.

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Anchor Loop. around 10:10 a.m.

Officials say a man was walking in the area when he was approached by an armed suspect.

When the victim refused his demands for cash, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm.

A friend drove the victim to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

The victim told deputies he doesn’t know the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

