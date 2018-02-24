How do snowboard tricks get their names?

Nexstar Published: Updated:
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Kyle Mack of the United States competes during the Men's Big Air Final Run 1 on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — American silver medalist Kyle Mack earned his spot on the podium after snowboarding’s Big Air event in the Winter Olympics with a trick called the Bloody Dracula.

So, where exactly do those tricks get their names? Jack Doles caught up with Kyle Mack for an explanation and it turns out, it involves some math.

Tap play in the player above to hear Mack explain how it all works and about the start of his snowboarding career in an unlikely place.

Check out more Olympic stories from PyeongChang.

WFLA News Channel 8 Sports Anchor Annie Sabo is covering the Olympics and will be bringing you live reports from PyeongChang. Follow Annie Sabo on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s