California couple accused of sexually abusing child, dogs

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA (WCMH) – A California couple is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing their then five-year-old son.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, in August 2013 the five-year-old victim reported being sexually abused by his biological parents, Roy Ling and Sara Wilson. The Sheriff’s department said the victim and the parents were transients living in the high desert.

Detectives searched for the couple until December, 2017, when they found Ling and Wilson living in the riverbed area of Victorville, California. Detectives reactivated the investigation into the sex abuse case.

During that investigation, investigators say they were given information that Ling and Wilson may have committed sexual acts on their dogs. No further information was released about that accusation.

Ling and Wilson were arrested on February 14, charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child. Bail was set at $200,000 each.

