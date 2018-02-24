Book from Jacksonville author tells modern history through eyes of African American women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — February is Black History Month and WFLA is honoring it with our Hidden History series.

This weekend, News Channel 8’s Evan Donovan sat down with author Nikesha Elise Williams of Jacksonville to talk about her book “Four Women.”

Williams says her historical fiction book looks at how the stories of African American women intersect with modern history.

The book, set in Jacksonville, shows the lives of four women between the two real-life trials of Michael Dunn, who shot and killed teenager Jordan Davis. The story shows the reaction of the trial and how it impacts the main characters.

She also says she wanted to bring the stories of women to light after seeing so much news coverage from a male perspective.

You can watch Evan Donovan’s full interview with Nikesha Elise Williams by playing the video above.