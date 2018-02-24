Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 74-year-old man on Wednesday.
RELATED: Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Largo
On Saturday, 60-year-old Victor A. Bonavita was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, driving with a suspended license involving a death (habitual traffic offender) and tampering with evidence.
The arrest comes after John English was struck and killed while crossing East Bay Drive near Wertz Drive.
Police said Bonavita failed to stop and left the scene without rendering aid to English.
No further details are immediately available.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Family who took in Nikolas Cruz after parents died: We had monster living under our roof
- Graham’s body to make journey from mountains to Charlotte
- Plant City teen battling cancer dies weeks after marrying girlfriend
- Here is Gov. Scott’s entire plan to keep Florida students safe
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay