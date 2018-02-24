Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 74-year-old man on Wednesday.

On Saturday, 60-year-old Victor A. Bonavita was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, driving with a suspended license involving a death (habitual traffic offender) and tampering with evidence.

The arrest comes after John English was struck and killed while crossing East Bay Drive near Wertz Drive.

Police said Bonavita failed to stop and left the scene without rendering aid to English.

No further details are immediately available.

