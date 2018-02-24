Area near Citrus Park mall evacuated after crash causes gas leak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A natural gas leak prompted evacuations near Citrus Park Mall in Tampa on Saturday.

Police said the gas leak was caused by a crash that occurred on Citrus Park Drive on the south side of the mall behind Men’s Warehouse.

The area near the mall was evacuated and closed from Gunn Highway and Citrus Park Drive West to Sheldon Road.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing situation.

