6 injured in Brandon t-bone crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Six people are in the hospital after a t-bone collision in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Huntington Street and S. Kings Ave.

An agency spokesman says a Pontiac GTO was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a van carrying four people. Both occupants of the GTO were ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries, including a compound fracture. They were taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, but their current condition is unknown.

The occupants of the van were all transported to Tampa General Hospital. Their current condition is also unknown. Their names have not been released at this time.

No further details are immediately available.

