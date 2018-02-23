VIDEO: First responders describe Parkland shooting scene

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Coral Springs police officers George Schmidt, Nicholas Mazzei and Captain Ivo Ceciliano were among the first to enter Stoneman Douglas High School after a gunman opened fire, killing 17 people at the school.

In an interview with CNN, the three men described the horrors they saw when they arrived at the scene.

“First thing we saw, there was a victim outside the west doors. We checked on that victim, that victim was deceased,” said Schmidt.

“At that moment, I actually felt sick, but I know I have a job to do,” Ceciliano said.

The men said the building was riddled with bullet holes and there was a chilling silence throughout the hallways.

“Very poor visibility, just from the amount of gunfire that had taken place. Spent shell casings all over the ground. You could see multiple victims in the hallway immediately that were beyond assistance,” said Schmidt.

“You would think there would be smoke alarms and screaming, it was eerily silent,” said Mazzei.

The men arrived to students huddled under their desk, calling 911 for help.

Dispatchers said many of the callers were afraid to speak, so they listened for breathing as a sign they were alive.

“If you just have to be quiet that’s okay, as long as I can hear you breathing,” a dispatcher told CNN.

The officers got emotional when thinking about the victims, their classmates and their families.

“I had a firefighter texting me the whole time, I’m looking for my friends daughter that’s on the third floor,  I don’t know,” said Ceciliano.

