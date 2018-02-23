Trump says deputy who didn’t act ‘certainly did a poor job’

President Donald Trump takes a question from reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, to travel to Oxon Hill, Md. to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn’t stop the gunman who carried out last week’s Florida massacre was either a “coward” or “didn’t react properly under pressure.”

Trump was leaving the White House to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference when he said: “When it came time to get in there and do something,” Florida deputy Scot Peterson “didn’t have the courage or something happened.”

Trump added, “He certainly did a poor job, there’s no question about that.”

Officials announced Thursday that Peterson never went inside to engage the gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while the shooting that killed 17 was underway.

Trump is calling the episode “a real shot to the police department” and says this “could have been prevented.”

