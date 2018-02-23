Tampa students rally for changes in gun laws

Many don't feel lawmakers are doing enough to protect them

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)  – More than a hundred Blake High School Students marched to Curtis Hixon Park this afternoon, hoping to send a strong message to lawmakers. They don’t feel that enough is being done to make sure the classroom environment is safe.

“Since other people are not going to do anything, we have to do something. we have to show them that this is affecting us and hurting us,” said Aleyah Browne, a Blake student. “And show them that we don’t care if we’re not in school because why be in school if we’re not safe.”

Students blame lax gun laws for the shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland. They wonder how many more children have to die before laws regarding assault rifles, in particular, are strengthened.

They also question security, or the lack thereof, in local school buildings. “We need to have higher security at all schools so things like this don’t happen again, and again and again because they have,” said Kyle Mogg, another student.

Teens look back at the school shootings over the past decade and they see several differences. The name of the school, the name of the shooter, and the number of dead students. In their eyes, few policies have changed to make the school environment any safer.

Lynn Gonzalez has children in middle and high school, who are concerned for their safety. “I have a daughter who is a sophomore at Blake and a son who is a sixth grader at Stewart right around the corner,” said Gonzalez. “And right now they’re scared to go to school.”

There were similar anti-violence gatherings at Alonso High School in Northwest Hillsborough County and Anclote High School in Pasco County.

