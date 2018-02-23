Tampa police suspend search for man who jumped from bridge into Hillsborough River

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers have suspended the search for a man who jumped into the Hillsborough River from the Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Bridge on Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Divers from the Tampa police department then responded to the scene to lead the search for the man.

Early Saturday morning, police identified the man as 34-year-old Keenan Akeem Fluker. They say a current photo of him is not available.

As of 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, police had suspended the search for Fluker for the night. Officers say the search will resume later in the morning.

