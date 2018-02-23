Lockout status lifted from 3 Tarpon Springs schools after shooting at condo complex

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) -Three area schools were briefly placed on a lockout status after a shooting in Tarpon Springs on Friday, police said.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of S. Florida Ave.

Upon arrival, police located a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson. His current condition is unknown.

The victim, who is employed by a landscape contractor, was working near a pool on the property when he was shot, investigators said.

At this time, police have not released a description of the suspect or determined where the gunman was located when the shots were fired.

As a precaution, the following schools were briefly placed on a lockout status:

Tarpon Springs High School, located at 1411 Gulf Rd.

Tarpon Springs Middle School, located at 501 N. Florida Ave.

Sunset Hills Elementary School 1347 Gulf Rd.

The lockout order was lifted around 10:45 p.m. Police said there is no evidence to suggest the shooting was related to any activities at the schools.

