Seal nicknamed ‘Mrs. Frisbee’ released after months of rehabilitation

HORSEY GAP, England (WFLA/NBC) – A seal found on a British beach with a Frisbee digging into her neck was set free on Wednesday after making a remarkable recovery.

The Atlantic grey seal was rescued in September by local wildlife volunteers on England’s east coast.

The seal, name named “Mrs. Frisbee,” was found with deep cuts to her neck and was severely malnourished.

She was taken to a recovery center run by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

After months of care and plenty of food, Mrs. Frisbee was released back into the sea.

