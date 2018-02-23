Road closures for Gasparilla Distance Classic this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of runners will hit the pavement in Tampa tomorrow for the Gasparilla Distance Classic.

For more information, you can watch Leslee Lacey’s traffic report in the link below or head online to the Gasparilla Distance Classic website.

The rolling street closures for each day will observe the following schedule:

Saturday, Feb. 24

3 a.m.

Bayshore Blvd. from Brorein St. to Platt St.

Selmon Expressway eastbound exit ramp to Florida Ave.

Franklin St. from Old Water St. to Whiting St.

Florida Ave. from Channelside Dr. to Whiting St.

Whiting St. from Florida Ave. to Tampa St. westbound

Morgan St. from Old Water St. to Brorein St. northbound

Morgan St. from Bell St. to Old Water St. southbound

Platt St. / Channelside Dr. from Parker St. to Nebraska Ave

6 a.m.

Bayshore Blvd. from Platt St. to Gandy Blvd.

Gandy Blvd. from Zion St. to Bayshore Blvd.

Sunday, February 25

3 a.m.

Bayshore Blvd. from Brorein St. to Swann Ave.

Platt St. from Plant Ave. to Florida Ave.

4 a.m.

Franklin St. from Whiting St. to Brorein St. southbound

Franklin St. from Channelside Dr. to Old Water St.

Whiting St. from Florida Ave. to Tampa St. westbound

5 a.m.

Bayshore Blvd. from Swann Ave. to Gandy Blvd.

6 a.m.

West Davis Blvd. to East Davis Blvd.

Arbor Pl. from Davis Blvd. to Columbia Dr.

Columbia Dr. from Arbor Pl. to Barbados Ave.

Barbados Ave. from Columbia Dr. to Channel Dr.

Channel Dr. from Barbados Ave. to South Davis Blvd.

South Davis Blvd. to West Davis Blvd.

The following City of Tampa parking garages will open at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25. The parking fee is $10 per vehicle:

* Fort Brooke Garage, 107 N Franklin St.

* TCC Garage, 333 S. Franklin St.

* South Regional Garage, 301 Channelside Dr.

* Whiting Street Garage, 400 E Whiting St. (open Saturday only)

The Tampa Police Department would like to remind all participants and spectators of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend to report any suspicious activity. No tip is too small. Report anything suspicious to the nearest police officer or submit an anonymous tip using the TPD mobile app available on iPhones and Androids. For more information on the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend, please visit http://www.tampabayrun.com

