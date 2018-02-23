Reports say Instant Pot cookers are overheating, melting

WVNS Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WVNS) — Do you have an Instant Pot multicooker in your home? You may want to check if it is one of a few listed as faulty.

An Instant Pot user posted photos on Facebook saying that after using it just 4 times the bottom of the machine melted and burned some of the wires instead.

According to reports, Instant Pot said this isn’t an isolated incident.

“We have received a small number of reports the Gem 8-in-1 multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product,” said Instant Pot.

There’s no official recall for the cooker but the company says if your Instant Pot has one of the following numbers on the bottom it should be returned.

1728
1730
1731
1734
1746

Customers can contact Instant Pot at 1.800.828.7280 x2.

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s