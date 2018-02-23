Polk County sheriff, state representative present plan to combat gun violence

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Representative Ross Spano and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced a series of measures Friday they are recommending to reduce the threat of mass casualty shootings.

“We owe the families and friends of those 17 victims, as well as the thousands of survivors, something much better than an empty gesture,” Representative Spano said.

Recommendations include:

Dedicate matching state funds for school district spending on hardening school facilities. Allocate state funding for at least one armed School Resource Officer (SRO) on every public school campus. Expand the “Sentinel Program,” which is voluntary program for teachers, administrators, volunteers (active and retired military and law enforcement) and parents who are licensed to carry a concealed weapon. Participants would be required to pass enhanced background checks, undergo emotional/psychological evaluation and complete comprehensive standardized training. Pass legislation to criminalize threats, providing law enforcement and prosecutors the necessary tools to intervene when threats are reported. Mandate reporting by individuals with custodial responsibilities (health care professionals, guidance counselors, school nurses, teachers, administrators, day care providers, etc.) to strengthen “see something, say something.” Develop process by which the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) can create a standardized security and risk assessment for school districts to implement with local law enforcement. Request Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) create standardized curriculum for Sentinel Program and Active Shooter Training. Protect people attending religious services by passing the Church Protection Act (SB 1048 / HB 1419), which enables churches and other house of worship to allow members of their congregation who are licensed to carry a concealed firearm to carry during services. This would not be effective during school hours (if a church has a school) or during school extracurricular activities. Introduce Gun Violence Restraining Orders (GVROs). GVROs would permit a narrowly defined group of people (law enforcement, spouse, parent, sibling, roommate, etc.) to petition the court for an order to temporarily remove a troubled individual’s gun rights. Petitioners must provide clear, convincing, admissible evidence that the respondent is a significant danger to himself/herself or others. The order must be appealable, ie: respondent has an opportunity to contest the claims. The order should lapse after a defined period of time unless petitioners or the state can produce clear and convincing evidence that it should remain in place. In the event of an emergency order (granted before the respondent can contest the claims), a full hearing should be scheduled quickly. Includes penalties for false reporting.

“We must have a multi-layered approach to keeping our schools and our community safe. We need a better system in place to interdict credible threats when they are made. And, we need a realistic, last best chance to keep our children alive in schools by having a group of select, well-vetted, and well-trained teachers, coaches and staff who will carry concealed weapons on campus to stop a killer if he shows up,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: