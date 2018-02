ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for a missing man who is in need of his medication.

Police said 21-year-old Gabriel Cordova Tejeda has been missing since Thursday morning.

He was last seen in the 9100 block of MLK St. North.

Police said Tejeda has mental health issues that require medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 727-893-7780.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: