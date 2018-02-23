Police release sketch of suspect in Lakeland homicide

By Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police on Friday released a composite sketch of the suspect in the homicide of a Lakeland man.

The sketch shows a light-skinned black male who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. The man has twists or dreadlocks and is approximately 25 to 30 years-old.

The man is wanted in connection with the Jan. 22. death of 55-year-old Roderick Childs who was found fatally inside the apartment on Gilmore Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (863) 834-8955. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s