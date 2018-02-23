Police release sketch of suspect in Lakeland homicide

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police on Friday released a composite sketch of the suspect in the homicide of a Lakeland man.

The sketch shows a light-skinned black male who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. The man has twists or dreadlocks and is approximately 25 to 30 years-old.

The man is wanted in connection with the Jan. 22. death of 55-year-old Roderick Childs who was found fatally inside the apartment on Gilmore Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (863) 834-8955. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS

