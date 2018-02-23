Pasco teacher’s aide arrested for failing to report sexual assault allegation

By Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County teacher’s aide failed to report an alleged sexual assault of a student at the school, deputies said.

Investigators say a female student informed 30-year-old Romell Brockett, a teacher’s aide at Ridgewood High School, that she was a victim of sexual assault.

After the student informed a school resource deputy of the incident, investigators learned Brockett was already aware of the abuse and failed to notify the authorities.

When questioned, the teacher’s aide admitted the victim had said she was a victim of rape. He told detectives he failed to report the incident because the victim did not want it to be reported.

Brockett was arrested for failure to report child abuse by a mandated reporter.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s