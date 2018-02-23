Pasco teacher’s aide arrested for failing to report sexual assault allegation

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County teacher’s aide failed to report an alleged sexual assault of a student at the school, deputies said.

Investigators say a female student informed 30-year-old Romell Brockett, a teacher’s aide at Ridgewood High School, that she was a victim of sexual assault.

After the student informed a school resource deputy of the incident, investigators learned Brockett was already aware of the abuse and failed to notify the authorities.

When questioned, the teacher’s aide admitted the victim had said she was a victim of rape. He told detectives he failed to report the incident because the victim did not want it to be reported.

Brockett was arrested for failure to report child abuse by a mandated reporter.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON