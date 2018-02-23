Pasco officials investigate plane crash in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is on the site of a plane crash in Zephyrhills.

The crash occurred in the area of Old Lakeland Highway and Country Road 54.

According to investigators, a 1942 Boeing Stearman single-engine aircraft had suffered an engine failure and malfunction and collided with a highway traffic signal while trying to land.

The impact caused the aircraft to cartwheel and crash into the ground.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the plane in a ditch with two passengers laying on the ground.

Officials said the pilot and their passenger both sustained minor injuries. The passenger was taken to Florida Hospital and the pilot was released at the scene.

The southbound lanes of Chancey Road at CR-54 are closed as crews continue to clean up debris from the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the incident and are en route to the scene, officials said.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

