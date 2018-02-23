Olympic curling fans join quest for gold by trying it everywhere

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Matt Hamilton, Tyler George, John Landsteiner of USA compete in the Curling Men's Semi-final against Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

(WFLA) — Whether you report for duty by going to school, to an office or your even your own living room each day, fans everywhere are testing their curling skills.

The United States men’s curling team is in uncharted territory after defeating Canada and is now guaranteed its highest medal in Olympic curling history.

Social media users are joining in on the fun by trying out the supersport wherever they can.

Dads are showing the kids how it’s done.

Working folks are using anything from chairs to brooms, to vacuums and sometimes even their own bodies to reenact the technique.

People at the airport are able to clean and get help to those who need it while practicing their curing.

Even the littlest of athletes are going for the gold.

And if an elephant can do it, anyone can!

You can share your videos trying to achieve an Olympic moment with us on our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.

