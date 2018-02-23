Ocala-native Joey Mantia just misses medal in 1000m

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WESH) — Ocala speed skater Joey Mantia just missed out on a medal in the men’s 1000m.

Mantia was knocked off the podium by gold medalist Kjeld Nuis in the final heat of the 1000m.

“I knew I needed a miracle to get on the podium with Kjeld last (to race) and I was in third (place),” Mantia said to the media. “He has been on it all year. Last year he cleaned up and world records everywhere. He really had to mess up. I was realistic and trying to be optimistic.”

Mantia still has one chance left at a medal. He will compete in the mass start on Saturday and is the reigning world champion in the event.

Fellow Ocala native Brittany Bowe will be bringing home a medal. The team of Bowe, Heather Bergsma, and Mia Manganello earned bronze in the women’s team pursuit Wednesday.