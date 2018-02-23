Engagement rings inside avocados trend online as a new way to propose

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — Popping the question with a ring inside an avocado is a thing now.

According to CNN, everyone knows avocados are tasty and good for you, but who knew they were a great place to hide engagement rings?

Millennials, that’s who.

Avocados are a super-popular superfood and why not? They’re super versatile.

You can make guacamole, avocado toast, guacamole and now engagement ring boxes!

Yep, there’s growing trend of people on social media surprising their loved ones with rings inside avocados. There’s even a hashtag #AvacadoProposal.

It’s certainly a unique idea that’ll make your friends green with envy.

