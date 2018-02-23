Man charged in Fort Meade shooting death

By Published: Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the shooting death of a Fort Meade man on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a 911 around 1:20 p.m. about a person shot at 10 SW MLK Blvd. in Fort Meade.

When first responders arrived, they found Charles McGhee, 30, with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported the shooter was Jimmy Hester, 48, of Wauchula.

Hester arrived at the PSCO Fort Meade Sheriff’s Station to turn himself in shortly after the shooting occurred.

Hester and McGhee knew each other and had a dispute earlier in the week, which likely led to Friday’s altercation. Both men have extensive criminal histories.

“Here’s another example of how dealing in drugs, or associating with those who deal in drugs, is violent business.  Luckily this suspect went to jail shortly after killing a man in broad daylight  before he hurt anyone else,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Hester is being booked into the Polk County Jail and is charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s