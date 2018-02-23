Man charged in Fort Meade shooting death

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the shooting death of a Fort Meade man on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a 911 around 1:20 p.m. about a person shot at 10 SW MLK Blvd. in Fort Meade.

When first responders arrived, they found Charles McGhee, 30, with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported the shooter was Jimmy Hester, 48, of Wauchula.

Hester arrived at the PSCO Fort Meade Sheriff’s Station to turn himself in shortly after the shooting occurred.

Hester and McGhee knew each other and had a dispute earlier in the week, which likely led to Friday’s altercation. Both men have extensive criminal histories.

“Here’s another example of how dealing in drugs, or associating with those who deal in drugs, is violent business. Luckily this suspect went to jail shortly after killing a man in broad daylight before he hurt anyone else,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Hester is being booked into the Polk County Jail and is charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: