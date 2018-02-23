Jessie Diggins selected as U.S. flag bearer for closing ceremony

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Jessie Diggins will be the United States flag bearer for the 2018 Winter Games closing ceremony, the United States Olympic Committee announced Friday.
The 26-year-old cross country skier was selected by fellow Team USA members to lead their delegation into Sunday’s ceremony.
“This is such an incredible honor for me,” Diggins said (via Team USA). “I’m really humbled and moved that the athletes voted for me.”
Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall won the United States first ever women’s cross-country skiing medal when they captured gold in the freestyle team sprint. Diggins also recorded four other top six finishes in PyeongChang.
Diggins is the first cross country skier to be selected as the United States flag bearer for the closing ceremony. Ice hockey forward Julie Chu led Team USA into the ceremony in 2014, while skier Bill Demong received the position to conclude the Vancouver Games.
Luger Erin Hamlin carried the American flag into the opening ceremony at the 2018 Winter Games.
Jessie Diggins childhood photos
Jessie Diggins childhood photos x
Latest Galleries
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Worried parents wait for students
-
Person detained after deadly shooting at Fla. high school
-
Students flee Broward County high school after reported shooting
-
Shooting reported at Broward County high school