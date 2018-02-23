Jameis Winston cited for careless driving after Tampa car accident; no injuries reported

By Published:
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 5: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches a replay on the screen from the sidelines after being hurt in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 5, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 30-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston was cited for careless driving after he crashed into another vehicle in Tampa last week, NFL.com reports. Neither Winston nor the other driver was injured in the accident.

According to highway officials, Winston was driving on the Veterans Expressway in Tampa when his Ford-F250 pickup struck the rear of a Subaru Forester.

Troopers say the quarterback failed to slow down in time and caused the collision.

Winston was issued a carless driving citation and may face a $153 fine.

Winston is under investigation by the NFL for allegedly groping an Uber driver last year. The quarterback has denied these allegations on social media.

