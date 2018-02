RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to an incident involving a boat in Ruskin.

It incident happened on the Little Manatee River near 22nd Street Northwest and West Shell Point Road in Ruskin.

No other details have been released.

The incident happened one day after Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued a man whose boat overturned on the Little Manatee River.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON