Following several threats, Manatee Co. bans backpacks from middle, high schools until further notice

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County district leaders started a backpack ban for middle and high schools students Friday.

Vickie Lischka said banning backpacks does nothing to protect students or keep guns off campus.

“What’s going to stop them from getting them in there, they really wanted one, they don’t have to have a backpack,” said Lischka. “There’s lots of ways to hide a weapon on you.”

Her nephew attends Manatee High.

He carried his books on Friday.

“It’s not a deterrent because if they really wanted to get a weapon in, they’d hollow out the books,” she said.

District leaders banned backpacks following threats made at more than a dozen schools.

Six students have been arrested.

Manatee County School Board member Dr. Scott L. Hopes said, “Students who may have thought that it was clever or funny to take this action. The board and administration will take these threats quite seriously. If you’re going to bring a weapon to school, you wouldn’t hang it around your neck, you’d probably put it in a backpack.”

Student Nicolas Palmieri said those who brought a bag Friday were checked.

“After they found paper and pencils, they took the backpack and held it there,” he said.

Backpacks are to stay home until further notice.

“I would not expect it to go on beyond our ability to ensure that we can secure what comes in and out of our schools,” said Dr. Hopes.

During a closed executive session meeting Friday, school officials said they will place 34 additional school resource officers at schools throughout the district.

Leaders talked about allocating funds for the extra security measure.

School staff have also been directed to use metal detector wands to check bags.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: