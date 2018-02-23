Fight, guns, prompted Nikolas Cruz 911 call months before deadly school shooting

(WFLA/NBC/CNN) – Authorities have released 911 calls made by accused school gunman Nickolas Cruz, 19, and a woman who called police after Cruz got into a fight at her home.

Cruz is accused of shooting and killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14.

In November of 2017, Cruz was involved in a fight with the adult son of a woman he was staying with in Lake Worth shortly after his mother died, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

Cruz and his 17-year-old brother stayed with family friend Roxanne Deschamps and her son Rock.

On Nov. 28, Rock Deschamps, 22, told the responding deputy that he tried to calm down Cruz, who had been punching holes in walls and breaking objects, but Cruz hit him in the jaw, and the man hit Cruz back.

WPTV obtained a 911 call that Roxanne Deschamps made after Cruz had the outburst.

“He came in the house and started banging all the doors and banging all the walls. Hitting the walls, throwing everything in the room, and then my son got in there,” Deschamps told Palm Beach County dispatchers, according to a WPTV report.

She told dispatchers that Cruz threatened her son with a shotgun and her son threw Cruz out of the house because he was trying to punch things.

She also told dispatchers she did not allow guns in her house and she believed Cruz may have buried a gun in the back yard.

911 dispatcher: “911 emergency how can I help you?”

Roxanne Deschamps: “Yeah there was a fight in my house a kid and my son…”

911 dispatcher: “Ok.”

Roxanne Deschamps: “…he left the house. But I need somebody here because I’m afraid he comes back and he has a lot of weapons.”

911 dispatcher: “What kind of weapon ma’am?”

Roxanne Deschamps: “Let me ask my son. What kind of weapon did he get? That he’s going to get?”

911 dispatcher: “A Remington.”

Roxanne Deschamps: “A Remington.”

911 dispatcher: “Ok, and who did this?”

Roxanne Deschamps: “Uh Nikolas Cruz.”

Nikolas Cruz also called 911. “I lost my mother a couple days ago and I’m dealing with some things right now,” Cruz said.

“That’s all he wants is his gun and that’s all he cares about is his gun. He bought tons of ammo, bullets and stuff and I took them away from him,” Rock Deschamps told dispatchers.

A deputy found Cruz a short time later at a nearby park. Cruz told the deputy he had been angry because he misplaced a photo of his recently deceased mother and he apologized for losing his temper. Rock Deschamps told the deputy he didn’t want Cruz arrested. He just wanted Cruz to calm down before coming home.

As for the gun that Deschamps thought may have been buried in the yard, no gun was ever found.

Cruz stayed with Deschamps for a few weeks then returned to live with a friend in Broward County.

Cruz owned a collection of weapons. Defense attorneys, state records and people who knew him have described troubling incidents going back years.

Broward County incident reports show that unidentified callers contacted authorities with concerns about Cruz in February 2016 and November 2017. The first caller said they had third-hand information that Cruz planned to shoot up the school. The information was forwarded to the Stoneman Douglas resource officer. The second caller said Cruz was collecting guns and knives and believed “he could be a school shooter in the making.”

Cruz has been jailed on 17 counts of murder and has admitted the attack, authorities have said.

