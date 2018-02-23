Deputies: Pasco Walmart evacuated after man used co-worker’s phone to make bomb threat

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Walmart employee is accused of using a co-worker’s phone to call 911 and make a false bomb threat against his workplace, prompting an evacuation.

Investigators say it happened Thursday night at the Walmart located at the intersection of Little Road and State Road 54.

Deputies say George Samuel Powell, 63, of Holiday, called 911 at 10:20 p.m. and said that someone placed a package with a timer on it inside the Walmart store.

Multiple units with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded and evacuated the store.

Deputies searched the store but did not find anything suspicious. However, they did find a cell phone in the bushes outside of the store. Deputies say the cell phone number matched the phone number used to call 911 about the suspicious package. The phone had also been reported stolen by another Walmart worker.

Deputies had three Walmart managers listen to a recording of the 911 call and identified the caller’s voice as that of George Samuel Powell.

Surveillance video recorded outside the Walmart showed Powell near the location where the stolen cell phone was found and his actions mimicked throwing something into the bushes.

Deputies say when they spoke with Powell about the incident, he used the same verbiage as the verbiage used in the 911 call, referring to the location as “54th and Little.”

Deputies say Powell denied making the threat.

He was arrested on a charge of false report about planting a bomb/explosive.

Arrest documents say Powell is a maintenance worker at the Walmart.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON