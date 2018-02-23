Body of Reverend Billy Graham to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol

(NBC News) – People around the world are mourning the death of Reverend Billy Graham, the man known as “America’s pastor,” after he death Wednesday it the age of 99.

Reverend Graham played a big role in the design of his own funeral, helping plan the order of service and even picking out his favorite songs.

On Saturday there will be a procession from the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville To The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, where thousands can come say goodbye.

He will lie in repose in his childhood home at the Billy Graham Library until Tuesday, then will be taken to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until next Thursday.

A giant tent is under construction at the Billy Graham Library to hold 2,300 invited guests for the private funeral service next Friday, including President Trump and every living former U.S. president.

