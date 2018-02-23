BB&T bank customers locked out of accounts due to technical issue

Published:
WASHINGTON - AUGUST 14: A woman walks past a BB&T branch in the Adams-Morgan neighborhood August 14, 2009 in Washington, DC. BB&T announced today that it is buying the assests of Colonial BancGroup, an Alabama-based lender, after it is seized by federal banking regulators. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WFLA) – Millions of BB&T customers were reportedly locked out of their accounts on Friday due to a service outage.

“At this time, many of our services are unavailable, including digital banking, Phone24, and ATM. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to restore your services. We will continue to provide updates here and on http://BBT.com,&#8221; the company said in a tweet.

According to company officials, the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction in one of their data centers.

The bank says customers can still use their debit, credit and prepaid cards.

Company officials say they’re willing to work with customers who experienced any issues related to this outage.

