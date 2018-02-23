BB&T bank customers locked out of accounts due to technical issue

(WFLA) – Millions of BB&T customers were reportedly locked out of their accounts on Friday due to a service outage.

“At this time, many of our services are unavailable, including digital banking, Phone24, and ATM. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to restore your services. We will continue to provide updates here and on http://BBT.com,” the company said in a tweet.

According to company officials, the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction in one of their data centers.

Many of our banking services remain unavailable this morning, including online banking, our mobile banking app and ATMs. But you can still use your BB&T debit, credit and prepaid cards. At this time, we have no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity. (3 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

The issue we’re working on was caused by an equipment malfunction in one of our data centers. We are well into the process of making those repairs, but we understand this is a major inconvenience for so many of you. (1 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

The bank says customers can still use their debit, credit and prepaid cards.

Company officials say they’re willing to work with customers who experienced any issues related to this outage.

