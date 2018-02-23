BB&T bank customers locked out of accounts due to technical issue

(WFLA) – Millions of BB&T customers were reportedly locked out of their accounts on Friday due to a service outage.
“At this time, many of our services are unavailable, including digital banking, Phone24, and ATM. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to restore your services. We will continue to provide updates here and on http://BBT.com,” the company said in a tweet.
According to company officials, the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction in one of their data centers.
The bank says customers can still use their debit, credit and prepaid cards.
Company officials say they’re willing to work with customers who experienced any issues related to this outage.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON