Bayshore HS student arrested off-campus for possession of firearm

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bayshore High School student was arrested outside of the school’s premises after he was seen waving around a firearm.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called to an undisclosed location following reports of a teen with a gun. Investigators say the teen, whose name we will not disclose, had tried to sell the weapon to another juvenile. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Minor and Attempted Sale of a Firearm to a Minor.

Police said the incident happened outside of the school and there is no evidence that suggests the school was under threat.

No further details are immediately available.

