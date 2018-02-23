Backpacks banned from Manatee Co. middle, high school campuses Friday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County School District has banned backpacks from middle and high school campuses on Friday.

Parents were told about the security measure via a robo call that was sent on Thursday evening.

The text of the message is below:

“This is the School District of Manatee County calling with an important message for all middle and high school students and parents.

Due to the high number of school lockdowns and the excessive number of school threats, we are asking that all middle and high school students refrain from bringing backpacks to school tomorrow, Friday, February 23rd.

We know this might cause an inconvenience to some, but all of the extra stress surrounding our schools this week has had a taxing toll on school administrators and staff, as well as local law enforcement officials.

Again, we are asking all middle and high school students to refrain from bringing backpacks to school tomorrow, Friday, February 23rd.

We appreciate your support in this request as we strive to improve the safety and security of all of our schools. Thank you, and have a good evening.”

No other details have been released.

